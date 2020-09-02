Alfi Inc.: Alfi to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Alfi Inc., ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 11:00 AM PDT / 2:00 PM EDT. Paul Pereira, chief executive officer of Alfi will be presenting to a live audience.

Conceptualized in 2016 and incorporated in April of 2018, Alfi is an interactive intelligent A.I and machine learning company. Alfi utilizes computer vision, powered by proprietary developed machine learning algorithms to sense human behavior and performs with high levels of accuracy on real-time metrics. Alfi lets advertisers get closer to their customers than ever before by placing the power of the internet into the Out-of-home ("OOH") advertising world. It delivers content and gathers insights wherever there's a screen, a camera and an internet connection.

Announced company milestones and initiatives include the following:

Positioned as a full-service provider utilizing digital screens in-stock to deploy for the user experience

Pipeline of contracts with >10,000 digital screens.

Currently CPM-based revenue model with opportunity to shift to subscription-based cloud services and revenue-based data sales model

Several hundred digital screens deployed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, London and Miami over the past few months

Proof of Concept model currently running on 100 digital screens showing real campaign performance and reporting metrics

For additional information about Alfi, please visit the company's website at www.getalfi.com

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

About Alfi Inc.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.

MJ Clyburn

+1-917-327-684

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

