Dendy Media: When Working with Nathan Culver, Entrepreneurial Success is in Your Future

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Nathan Culver wants to help entrepreneurs from all backgrounds build their dreams from the ground up.

Nathan Culver always recognized his knowledge of business and finance as a valuable asset. Starting out on the accounting side of things at a small nonprofit, he began working with entrepreneurs and a wide variety of small businesses. He saw his work as a positive opportunity to provide support to people who didn't necessarily have the financial literacy, education, or general resources to realize their businesses' full potential.

But as the market began to shift, alongside a growing distrust of different financial institutions, Nathan recognized it as a good time to establish his own organization that fully pursued the kind of work that would have a substantial positive impact.

In 2001 Nathan launched his own small accounting business, determined to serve small businesses in the community. Within two years of launch, his client base had grown from 5 to over 55 business owners. His business had skyrocketed from an initial investment of $250 to a gross revenue of over $500,000.

Nathan's journey growing his accounting business had culminated in a wealth of knowledge of the development businesses, both big and small.

Utilizing his knowledge and experiences, Nathan began rededicating his efforts in order better assist entrepreneurs launching their businesses in a variety of fields. Acting as a business coach and business mentor, along with other services, Nathan aims to help small businesses both understand and utilize the resources that put them in a position for significant success.

At this same time, his accounting business had transitioned to providing CFO services to medium to larger corporations, as well as non-profits. Through this, he gave a financial picture of the organizations, providing guidance and support to accounting staffs that would allow them to improve their systems and structures in order to best compliment the financial area of the business.

However, his real passion remained in helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses from the ground up. He understood that many of them had a dream or idea, but had no idea where to start or what to do. He also recognized other developing entrepreneurs who had begun to realize a small success but felt similarly in not knowing where to go next and how to optimally grow their business.

In working with these clients, Nathan is able to give them a larger, more comprehensive viewpoint of the potential of their businesses. At the same time, he is determined to shed light on many people's predisposed notions of certain obstacles that hinder their growth or even scare them from taking the first step. With the proper tools, mindset, and financial strategies, Nathan believes any business owner can achieve the dream they once thought too difficult.

As more and more people became hungry for this type of education, especially due to the circumstances of the pandemic, Nathan began a more significant push on utilizing his skills as a mentor and a coach to a greater number of people. He began leveraging his social media platforms and various networks to host webinars that would provide financial insights crucial to growing entrepreneurs.

In working with emerging entrepreneurs of all backgrounds, Nathan constantly witnessed certain mistakes many people fell victim to, such as not knowing the target market, undervaluing their fees (for services and products), and spending the profit too soon. Through his coaching, webinars, and other services, he seeks to identify these pain points in businesses and inspire entrepreneurial efforts based on stability. In developing a forward-thinking mindset alongside a toolset of financial wisdom, businesses will be able to recognize the success that once felt out of reach.

Nathan Culver has over 20 years of experience in the accounting and financial service field. His passion remains in helping others realize their potential for success, no matter what limits they may see obstructing them. For more information on Nathan and his services you can find him on Facebook and Instagram or visit his website at Culverenterprisesinc.com

