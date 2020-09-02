Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE schlägt ein! Experten staunen! Damit war nicht zu rechnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 ISIN: US5705351048 Ticker-Symbol: MKV 
Tradegate
02.09.20
21:46 Uhr
932,20 Euro
+17,60
+1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
923,80938,8022:32
922,00937,8022:00
PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 22:22
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel hires Kelly Castriotta as Senior Director, Global Cyber Underwriting

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Kelly Castriotta, Esq., has joined the company as Senior Director, Global Cyber Underwriting.

In this new role, Castriotta will work closely with Markel's cyber leaders to further strengthen cyber underwriting best practices and standards across all of the company's insurance divisions. She will also be the lead underwriting project manager for Markel's US non-affirmative cyber project and provide guidance on product development and enterprise risk management initiatives.

Before joining Markel, Castriotta served as head of cyber underwriting and product development for financial lines at Allianz, where she led non-affirmative cyber mapping and implementation in North America. She also previously held underwriting and claims positions with Arch Insurance and worked for CNA Insurance as a claims attorney.

"Kelly is a recognized thought leader for cyber insurance, and we're excited to welcome her to Markel. She has more than a decade of experience spanning product innovation, underwriting management, in-house claims consulting, and coverage litigation," said Kara Owens, Managing Director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive. "Kelly's expertise will enhance our cyber underwriting capabilities, aid new product development across our divisions, and help to assist us in enterprise risk management."

Castriotta is a published author and frequent speaker at industry events. She recently received the Business Insurance 2020 Breakout Award which recognizes the next generation of insurance industry leaders.

Castriotta reports to Owens and is based out of Markel's Chicago office.

About Markel
Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

MARKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.