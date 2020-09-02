Cyber North Ventures: SponsorsOne Management Issues Operational Update

Brand Development Continues And SponsorCoin Mobile App Platform Moves Closer To Release

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE /September 2, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTCPINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Cannabis Sectors, today provided an operational update on the status of several significant corporate advancements.

1. Functional Beverage - Immune Boost; SPO continues to work on the brand design for bringing this new water soluble electrolyte product to market. Combinations and concentrations of up to 9 electrolytes will create a new health category of high bioavailability for vitamins and electrolytes. Some of the product lines in development for the Immune Boost brand are Sleep, Recover, Prepare and Energize.

2. GO Nutraceuticals - Dissolvable and Chewable CBG and CBD: We are working closely with GO to design the packaging, the go-to-market branding and online web site to sell direct to consumers. Production is ready to meet order demand and we anticipate a major market launch before the end of the year. SPO will first market GO's product lineup direct to consumers, using influencers to establish the array of products and to launch the Brand. In 2021, SPO will make the entire product line available in its Wholesale/Retail distribution platform.

3. Beauty Product - Whole Plant Hemp Extraction: Our Full Entourage Beauty line, focused on the "Full Entourage Effect", which will contain a staggering 120+ cannabinoids present in the products in this line, restorative beauty products will be an exciting new category with CBGA and CBDA dominant products. Brand creation and product design is underway and we expect to announce late 2020 the go to market lineup of products.

4. SponsorCoin Platform: Development has slowed due to capital restraints, but the Server and Web UX/UI has been completed and in testing. Mobile app development is expected to resume in Q4, 2020. Major system enhancements include:

a. multi-level influence tracking and SponsorCoin compensation at all levels of marketing.

b. Cash commissions paid out for the two influencer levels closet to the sale.

c. Build your network automation, allows for the buildup of a marketing network through invites on email and social media.

d. Back end automated settlement and payment for every purchase transaction, including the fees to all influencers, SPO and the Brand.

5. Craft Spirit Market: Investigations is still underway on how best to enter the marketplace with items that are outpacing traditional categories. We are looking to develop the world's best private brands in the industry, including Vodka, Bourbon and hard seltzer with a touch of wellness by infusing the line with electrolytes. We are targeting first quarter of 2021. Our initial conversations with large distributors and retailers have been incredibly positive.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, added: "We have been getting a large number of inquiries from existing and prospective clients and saw there was a need to update them and the market-at-large as to where we are in our technology and brand development sectors. We hope that this update will provide an informative snapshot of the current status of these important initiatives, which we will update from time to time as the situation warrants.

He continued saying: "We are pivoting away from selling our digital marketing as a service, to using the power of our digital influence engine to fuel our own brands. SponsorsOne will develop its own proprietary brands across multiple industries and all will benefit from the efficiency of its shared technology platform: SponsorsOne. We are continuing to focus on Wellness, Spirits, and Hemp."

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

CONTACT:

info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

