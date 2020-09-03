Bluebird Battery Metals: BlueBird Increases Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:BATT)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") announces that further to its news release of August 28, 2020, it has increased its financing by $3,000,000 for a total of $5,000,000. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the Company will now issue a total of 25,000,000 post-consolidated units at a price of $0.20 per post-consolidated unit. Each unit will consist of one post-consolidated common share and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant exercisable into one additional post-consolidated common share for a period of three years from the date of issue at a price of $0.35 per share. Bluebird confirms that $2,000,000 of the total $5,000,000 is designated as a "part and parcel" private placement, the majority of proceeds being allocated to acquisition and exploration costs on the Baxter Spring project recently optioned by the Company. The additional $3,000,000 proceeds of the placement will be used for exploration on the Company's Canegrass property, Australia, extinguishment of debt and general working capital. Please refer to our news releases of April 30 and June 1, 2020, which describe the drill program to be conducted on the Canegrass property.

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or on part on the placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the placement will be subject to hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Peter Dickie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.

