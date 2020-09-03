Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2020 | 02:20
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amber Group Appoints Ex-Executive from Tencent and Hillhouse-Backed Firm as Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Amber Group, a leading crypto finance service provider, recently announced the appointment of Kane Guo as Chief Compliance Officer. Kane recently served as Head of Legal and Compliance at Tencent and Hillhouse-backed asset management firm GaoTeng.

Kane is a registered member of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and has 12 years of compliance experience leading anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist finance efforts at companies including IDG Capital and global law firm DLA Piper.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Kane will be responsible for enhancing and driving Amber Group's global compliance operations. Kane's appointment comes at a crucial time as Amber Group looks to obtain licenses in key jurisdictions enabling the company to offer crypto finance services to more users around the world.

"We are seeing an increasing number of institutional and individual investors entering the crypto markets and believe greater regulatory adherence will bring long-term benefits to all participants in the crypto industry," says Michael Wu, CEO of Amber Group.

Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has traded over $200B, with an average daily trading volume between $100-200M. In 2019, the company raised $28 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm and Pantera, with participation from Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Blockchain.com, Fenbushi Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

Media Contact:

Amber Group
Peter Sun
888-8662288
contact@ambergroup.io

SOURCE: Amber Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604499/Amber-Group-Appoints-Ex-Executive-from-Tencent-and-Hillhouse-Backed-Firm-as-Chief-Compliance-Officer

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
