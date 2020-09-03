Press release

SHL announces invitation to the Annual General Meeting

Tel Aviv / Zurich, 3 September, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders will be held on October 8, 2020 at 13:00 (Israel Time), at the Company's registered office, located at 90 Yigal Alon Street, Ashdar Building, Tel Aviv, Israel.

The agenda shall include the following matters:

1. Presentation and discussion of the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") on April 30, 2020. No resolution is required with respect to this item. 2. The re-appointment of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer (members of Ernst & Young Global) as the external auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, and authorization to the Board to determine the terms and conditions of their engagement, including, inter alia, the remuneration of such external auditors. 3. The re-election to the Board of the current directors of the Company (excluding the external directors who have been elected for a term of 3 years each), who shall serve as directors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. The aforesaid current directors, by alphabetical order, are: (1) Mr. Yariv Alroy, (2) Mr. Erez Alroy, (3) Prof. Amir Lerman, (4) Mr. Erez Nachtomy, and (5) Mr. Elon Shalev. The vote with respect to each of the candidates shall be conducted separately.

All of the above is more fully set forth in the Notice to Shareholders available on the Company's website.

The record date was set for September 10, 2020.

One or more shareholders holding shares representing at least one percent (1%) of the voting rights at the General Meeting may request the Board, in writing, not later than seven (7) days from the date of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, to include an item on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held. Such item shall be included on the Annual General Meeting's agenda, provided that the Board found it to be suitable for discussion at the Annual General Meeting. Should there be any changes in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting due to such shareholder's request, amended ballot and notice shall be available on the Company's website at http://www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/general-meeting not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The invitation to the AGM shall not be published in newspapers. The full invitation to the AGM can be downloaded on http://www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/general-meeting/.

