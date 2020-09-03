Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: Long-term incentive plan

Schibsted ASA has granted restricted B-shares to key employees in connection with the long-term incentive plan (the "LTI Plan") which will be transferred to participants at the end of the 3-year program period.



The LTI Plan is an annual 3-year rolling plan, part delivered in restricted shares and part delivered in performance shares, with fulfilment in Schibsted B-shares. The program is applicable to the CEO, members of Schibsted's Group Management Team, members of management teams in the business areas Nordic Marketplaces, News Media and Next, as well as other key employees.

For more information on the LTI Plan, please refer to Schibsted ASA's Annual Report 2019 under the section "The Board of Directors' Statement of Executive Compensation for Schibsted excluding Adevinta".

Please find attached overview of the net number of restricted shares granted to primary insiders, including their total current holding of shares.





