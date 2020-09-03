HCMCT Manipal Hospitals reiterates the fact that all treatments are equally important along with COVID-19

The hospital is making arrangements to fly the patient from Baghdad to New Delhi for treatment of critical patient

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic causing an interruption for non-COVID treatments, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals Delhi has taken the initiative for long-awaited Iraq patient to travel to Delhi for treatment. This facility is extended by the hospital on basis of continuous patient queries and follow ups. Manipal Hospitals exclusively arranged an air ambulance, so that the patient does not postpone their treatment due to this pandemic. The international flight will be flying in the second week of September 2020, from Baghdad to New Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts about the same, Dr. Vedant Kabra, HOD and Consultant - Surgical Oncology, said, "With the pandemic causing a hiatus for serious non-COVID treatments, we have set up a COVID Response Team to review the evolving situation and to ensure the implementation of the government's directives and advisories."

"Infection Control team has been really active for regular sanitisation activities. A detailed SoP for operational readiness including key surgeries for handling COVID and non-COVID patients is updated regularly which helped us function nonstop even during pandemic," said Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences and Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon.

"In this pandemic, our transplant doctors' team provides reassurance to our patients, and remain poised to reinvigorate the valuable transplant infrastructure while the COVID-19 crisis continues. At Manipal Hospitals, we have world-class modular operation theatres and surgical team seconded by well-equipped Intensive Care units to ensure better outcomes," said Dr Shailendra Lalwani, HOD and Consultant - Liver Transplantation and Hepato-Pancreatic Biliary Surgery.

About Manipal Hospitals:

Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 8 tertiary care, 7 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,200+ beds. It is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified.

