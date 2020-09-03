A new white paper by Alencon outlines the differences between PV-centric and battery-centric coupling.From pv magazine USA Anyone installing a distributed solar+storage system has to make a decision on how to couple the solar side with the energy storage side. Alencon has published a new white paper comparing the two main DC coupling approaches to combining solar and storage. DC coupling describes a layout in which the solar array and battery share the same inverter, with configurations described by Alencon as "PV-centric" and "battery-centric." PV-centric coupling PV-centric coupling is when ...

