New study demonstrates PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) beats standard dressings in reducing surgical site complications resulting in fewer deep sternal wound infections (DSWI) following cardiac surgery

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, announces the publication of a new study in cardiac surgery showing that PICO sNPWT significantly reduced the incidence of surgical site complications (SSCs) by 64%,* which resulted in a 68% reduction in DSWIs† by helping prevent the spread of superficial infectious material. In addition, the authors demonstrated that using PICO sNPWT to help reduce SSCs, led to an estimated cost saving of €1,295 per patient versus standard care in high-risk patients.1

The consequence of SSCs following coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) can be devastating. The spread of a superficial infection to deep tissue is of particular concern, with DSWI resulting in an in-hospital mortality rate of up to 35%.2 In addition, length of stay, which can reach 23 days per patient,3 incurs substantial associated healthcare costs.4

In the study, PICO sNPWT was used immediately post operatively on the closed sternal incision in all CABG procedures. Data was compared with a retrospective cohort of patients where PICO sNPWT had not been used. Patients receiving PICO sNPWT had significantly fewer SSCs,* particularly patients with diabetes, BMI =35kg/m2, and those who had bilateral internal mammary artery (BIMA) surgery (p<0.05 for all). This resulted in a significant reduction in the incidence of DSWI. †1

"Using PICO sNPWT immediately post operatively was a small change in our clinical practice but we have seen clear benefits for our patients in their recovery" said lead author, Dr Alfred Tabley. "Preventing wound complications is an important concern and will continue to be a major issue for our Health Care Systems in the years to come. Wider use of a system such as PICO sNPWT may be a change in mind-set, but our data shows it is very worthwhile, given the patient benefits we were able to bring out in our survey."

The study also demonstrated that if the incidence SSCs could be lowered, the length of hospital stay was reduced, releasing an estimated 118.8 days of capacity per 100 patients, and therefore reducing associated healthcare costs. In effect, this could provide capacity to treat a further 10 CABG patients.1

"We are very excited by the results of this study. The proven benefits PICO sNPWT can have on helping reduce SSCs following cardiac surgery is encouraging, as they can often have devastating effects on patients with significant risk of mortality." said Nick Atkinson, Vice President of Global Marketing, Advanced Wound Management, Smith+Nephew. "Beyond this, the health economic benefits show that PICO sNPWT can not only improve the lives of patients, but also reduces the burden on healthcare systems."

The unique PICO sNPWT dressing includes the proprietary AIRLOCK Technology for uniform and consistent delivery of therapeutic NPWT across a closed surgical incision and the surrounding zone of injury.5 By helping to minimise wound complications such as oedema, seroma, haematoma formation as well as dehiscence, PICO sNPWT can help improve the speed, strength and quality of incisional wound healing.6-11

PICO sNPWT has a strong evidence base with 137 published papers of which 21 are published randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and 5 are health economic studies.12 This includes medical technology guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which supports the adoption of PICO sNPWT as it provides better outcomes than standard care for helping to prevent SSCs in high-risk patients with closed surgical incisions, with similar overall cost13

*6.3 vs 17.6%; p=0.009; compared to standard dressings

†3.5 vs 11.0%; p=0.029; compared to standard dressings

