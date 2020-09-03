Asia Silicon Valley Pangyo special -- MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition opens on August 28

New attempt to promote Korean companies to domestic and foreign markets in post-coronavirus era!

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVING NEWS' Korea's only convention media and online exhibition center by itself, began this project to help Korean companies to enter the domestic and foreign markets through MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) on its way to become the global online hot spot.

The online exhibition consists of opening the MIK ONLINE HOT SPOT exhibition, business introduction video for buyers and investors, domestic and global promotion, target promotion for MIK HOT SPOT network, and post-management after contacting the buyers and investors, open for 365 days a year.

The 11 companies that participated in MIK HOT SPOT_Asia Silicon Valley Pangyo are as follows.

J2C

J2C is a small giant that develops and manufactures both iris recognition-related software and hardware. It has over 20 domestic and foreign patents related to iris recognition technology. In last January, it participated in the world's largest IT and home appliance show CES2020, imprinted its name on the global market, and discovered global partners. It plans to give technological impact and increase price competitiveness so that iris recognition becomes the most generalized technology in biometric security and many people can use it with confidence for security. To make the dream come true at this time, J2C research institute located on the Pangyo Startup Campus is constantly undergoing technological transformation and challenging new values.

3E

3E monitors whether toxins are accumulated in the body based on iris analysis algorithms, leading the creative biohealth industry by providing customized healthcare solutions. 3E applied for core technology patents and a number of application patents related to iris analysis-based algorithms in Korea and the US, and it is exerting influence in domestic and international markets by expanding joint research and development projects with leading domestic security companies.

WAEM

WAEM focuses on providing information security services and control system (IoT) security services. Among them, Privacy WAEM with the application of DPST is the company's major information security service that can safely collect, store, and dispose of personal information in this time when the threat of personal information leakage is constantly occurring and increasing in size. DPST, developed independently by WAEM, is a method that divides and stores the original data by replacing the centralized original data security method with divisional distribution security method. Since this technology supports all types of data such as databases and documents as well as images and videos without limitations, it can be used for various services such as personal information protection, illegal data leakage prevention, intellectual property abuse, account information theft and theft prevention.

Minglecon

Minglecon's flagship product that provides contents service based on gamification is the computing thinking kits Minglebot which consists of 12 sets and the mobile application "Please Help, Minglebot!" Minglebot kit and Please Help, Minglebot both help the children improve computing thinking. The 12 sets of Minglebot kit mixes the cognitive thinking with play, game, arts, and music, and it consists of 12 books, 16 play stickers, 16 automated board, 19 play cards, and 19 Minglebot paper robot. The mobile app is a functional puzzle game for education that combines the concepts and principles of computerized thinking abilities which are pattern recognition, disassembly, abstraction, algorithm, and debugging. It helps children solve problems they may encounter in their daily life. It is based on the basic concepts and principles of computing.

Innopresso

In July, Innopresso launched the Touchpad Fusion Keyboard Mokibo Folio developed with its own technology through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. It is a typing cover keyboard for iPad with the improved modules to improve the key and touch sensitivity that targets the 2018 and 2019 11 and 12.9-inch iPads CEO Cho Eun-hyeong of Innopresso said, "The smart mode switching algorithm and motion recognition technology creates a large touchpad on an existing keyboard, waiving the need for a separate touchpad and mouse, thus increasing the space utilization."

AlphaBit

Targeting the encryption market for data protection, AlphaBit is a data security startup company established in 2014. In line with the rapidly changing IT environment, it is leading IoT security, big data security, database security, and security authentication. This company supplies Alpha SmartGuard, an unstructured data encryption solution, and Alpha TKMS, an exclusive solution for HSM key management, to public institutions and financial markets. Alpha SmartGuard is a solution that can safely protect customer information from a series of recent personal information leakage accidents based on fast performance and security.

Mr. Mind

Mr. Mind started business in 2016 with the chatbot build, an AI that has the ability to communicate via text or voice, and it is pioneering the senior business market by specializing in making dementia and lonely death robots and chatbot technology. Along with this, Mr. Mind is preparing to provide a ''Conversation Doll Service' that inserts its own AI capsules into dolls or sculptures, allowing the chatbot to exchange of information through voice and vision. CEO Kim Dong-won of Mr. Mind said, "On next year's Parent's Day, our "Conversation Doll' will be the best gift that children can show appreciation for parents."

Alpha Circle

Alpha Circle (CEO Shin Eui-hyun) is a VR image quality improvement solution developer which aims to become a solution company that leads the global VR video software market. Alpha Circle View, an image quality improvement solution developed by Alpha Circle, boasts 8K 3D (7680x4320) quality in VR with its exclusive algorithm. Alpha Circle View maximizes the image quality only on the view angle area of the user to display threshold, and other areas are on standby with minimum quality. The method of showing the screen is technically the world's highest level of performance that seamlessly connects and reproduces segmented videos without technical errors of even one frame (1/60 sec for 60fps video).

Xabyss

NetArgos developed by Xabyss minimizes the damage caused by security accidents by detecting and analyzing threats that entered through network security blind spots. This is the service that other real-time security devices cannot provide. Xabyss's NetArgos, which is evaluated as a new technology for network security, is the first in the world to apply application-specific First-N storage technology, dramatically extending the network recording period. CEO Lee Si-young established his base in Pangyo because Pangyo is the place where Xabyss can best generate the technology-oriented value. Lee said, "With Xabyss, I would like to create the innovative value of cyber security that other companies cannot provide in Korea and overseas."

Xinova Asia

Xinova is a company that was spun off from a global patent company Intellectual Ventures that was founded in 2000 by the former CTO of Microsoft Nathan Myhrvold and the former CSA of Microsoft Edward Jung. In the global innovation network of Xinova made up of scientists, engineers, inventors, and business experts from top universities and research institutions around the world has a group of 12,000 experts participating. Xinova Asia is a joint venture of Xinova that is expanding its business to the Asian market by securing large and medium-sized companies in Korea as customers, and it is led by Chairman Kim Yong-seong, who served as the CEO of Doosan Infracore.

Spring Onward

Spring Onward provides the regular delivery service ONEDO service and ONEDO Daily service for corporate customers, opening the way to coffee welfare. ONEDO Dail is a monthly service that regularly ships coffee beans with a free installation of a high-quality coffee machine. It offers the taste of popular beans at famous cafes at offices. The beans are roasted by professional baristas, and the baristas set up the machines and checks the machine regularly to make sure that the beans are extracted in the best condition.

Especially, it introduces three major blended coffees and single origins roasted to match the tastes most preferred by Koreans. Regular visits can help reduce the burden of maintenance as well as device care and cleaning.

Pangyo Techno Valley, which participated in MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition), is a business platform where companies with innovative products and technologies are gathered. About 1,300 companies in IT, CT, and BT sectors are based here. Innovative companies with global capabilities like Kakao, NHN Entertainment, AhnLab, Krafton, NCSOFT, Nexon, and Hancom, and advanced technology research institutes like Advanced Institute of Convergence Technology, KAIST, ETRI, and KETI are working together.

The global news network AVING News has begun holding the MIK Hot Spot (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) to help small and medium-sized companies enter the market and attract investment 365 days a year. AVING News has been running online exhibitions since 2005 and had 975 online exhibitions so far. Its YouTube online exhibition has placed itself as Korea's largest online exhibition hall that opens with 19,000 videos (booths) with more than 800,000 visits per month which means more than 10 million visits per year.

The MIK HOT SPOT online exhibition is scheduled to be held regularly according to the field, target market, and participating institutions, and it will be presented as a new type of online business by transforming the know-hows and values of the participating companies according to the trend. Companies that want to participate can apply and apply through the marketing support projects from supporting institutions in the local governments. Refer to the institutions for more information.

