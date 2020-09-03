The Great Technological Leap: Beyond design agency finds all generations are now online

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of people in the UK - 54 per cent - believe their lifestyle and the way they access technology has changed forever. Beyond , which is marking its tenth anniversary and counts Google, the Royal College of Art and recruitment agency Reed among its clients, also interviewed key figures working in retail, property, social media and learning to take a pulse of the nation and find out how business is changing in response to the digital acceleration.

Almost three quarters of people - 74 per cent - have used technology more since March, according to a survey of more than 2,000 conducted by polling company Savanta on behalf of design and technology agency Beyond . The survey covered consumer attitudes to shopping, working from home, connecting to loved ones and learning and training to provide insight into the Great Technological Leap.

Nick Rappolt, CEO of Beyond said: "We need to build the future, rather than trying to resurrect the past. We've seen a huge technological leap in the first half of 2020 with more change over the past six months than the past six years. This affects all generations, and means that businesses need to adapt to everyone, from children to the elderly, expecting to access services online. This is a time for companies to experiment with new ideas and to see what works. Those who continue to innovate through this time of great change will be those that are part of shaping our 'new normal'."

Anabel Hoult, CEO of Which? said: "The wider social shift towards digital, with grandparents now on video calls and social media platforms, has also meant we are now able to reach our older subscribers in a way we couldn't previously. We are moving to a more digital mindset: shifting from magazine-led commissioning to an audience-led approach."

