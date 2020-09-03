Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna initiates irrigation and leaching of ore at the Lindero gold Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce the start of irrigation and leaching of ore placed on the heap leach pad at the Lindero gold Project, located in the Province of Salta, Argentina. First gold pour is expected in early October 2020.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director, commented, "In spite of all the restrictions and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are managing to successfully advance Lindero in a safe and secure manner for our personnel and neighbours." Mr. Ganoza continued, "With the start of irrigation, we achieved one more key milestone in the pre-production phase as we prepare for what follows, the first gold pour at our third producing mine."

Construction and commissioning activities at Lindero are advancing according to the plan outlined in the Company's news release dated May 8, 2020 (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/5246/fortuna-provides-update-on-the-resumption-sdadaz.pdf).

Ramp-up and pre-production highlights:

Night shift operations at the primary and secondary crushing circuits began in mid-August; at month's end, daily throughput peaked at 17,400 tpd or 93% of design capacity of 18,750 tpd

277,000 tonnes 1 of ore averaging 0.87 g/t Au 1 containing an estimated 7,750 ounces of gold have been placed on the leach pad as of August 31, 2020

of ore averaging 0.87 g/t Au containing an estimated 7,750 ounces of gold have been placed on the leach pad as of August 31, 2020 Irrigation and leaching of ore on the leach pad commenced on September 1, 2020

Pre-commissioning of the ADR plant is 80% complete

First gold pour is expected in early October 2020

Note:

Tonnes and grades are estimated using grade control sampling of blast holes

Crushing circuit, ore irrigation, and ADR plant

The ramp-up phase of the primary and secondary crushing circuits is advancing according to plan. The operations team is engaged in addressing operational-related adjustments and fine tuning the process and equipment. Night shift operations started at Lindero in mid-August, ahead of schedule.

Irrigation of ore on the heap leach pad commenced on September 1, according to plan. As of the end of August, a total of 277,000 tonnes have been placed on the leach pad averaging 0.87 g/t Au, containing an estimated 7,750 ounces of gold.

Pre-commissioning of the ADR plant is progressing according to schedule. Testing of the plant circuits with water, carbon preparation, and commissioning of the main equipment is expected to begin in the coming days. First gold pour is planned in early October.



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Grade control estimates are based on blast hole chip samples submitted to Lindero's on-site laboratory for preparation and assaying for gold, using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. The QA-QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the submission of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels by an ISO 9001:2000 certified umpire laboratory. ALS Global Laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina prepared the samples for assaying and then forwarded the samples to ALS Global Laboratory in Lima, Peru for assay by standard fire assay methods.

Qualified Person

Amri Sinuhaji is the Technical Services Director - Mine Planning for the Company, a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (#48305) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Sinuhaji has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About the Lindero gold Project, Argentina

In September 2017, the commencement of construction at Lindero was officially launched (refer to Fortuna news releases dated September 21, 2017 (https://fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4100/2017-09-21_nr.pdf) and December 21, 2017 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/4159/2017-12-21_nr.pdf)). Lindero has been designed as an 18,750 tonnes per day owner operated open pit mine with a pit life of 13 years based on current Mineral Reserves. Crushed ore will be placed on a leach pad with the pregnant solution pumped to SART and ADR plants prior to electrowinning and refining where gold will be poured to doré bars.

Management expects total construction capital expenditures of between $314.0 million and $320.0 million as per the updated construction and commissioning schedule (refer to Fortuna's news release dated May 8, 2020 (https://www.fortunasilver.com/site/assets/files/5246/fortuna-provides-update-on-the-resumption-sdadaz.pdf)). This represents an increase of 28 percent from the September 2017 feasibility estimate. The technical report of the Lindero Project is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) and on the Company's website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).



Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).

