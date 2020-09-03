Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance Strateggyz, has just published an article on these points:

Conclusions on COVID-19 crisis

Initial impacts and consequences

Post-crisis recovery plan

Some avenues to explore

Solutions to implement

"We need to act now"

"Where are these happy days?"

"Let's be constructive. The conclusions we have just drawn are terrifying, but there are some escape routes... All we need to do is to set the right priorities."

"Moreover, Jean Castex has already set out a budget of 20 billion euros for ecological transition.

"Let us move forward together and take action now! Green finance is not a new form of finance, but a better form of finance."

"We have a shared aim, which we must achieve through social collaboration." (Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance Strateggyz

See the complete article on Green Finance

Contacts:

Press:

Bruno Boggiani

contact@green-finance.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 20 13 13