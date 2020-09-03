Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Sofort handeln! Börsengang des direkten Nachbarn macht schnelle Neubewertung wahrscheinlich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
03.09.20
10:19 Uhr
0,367 Euro
+0,028
+8,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3450,37712:55
0,3530,36512:55
PR Newswire
03.09.2020 | 12:34
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Response to Press Speculation

Capita plc - Response to Press Speculation

PR Newswire

London, September 3

3 September 2020

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

CAPITA PLC

RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

The Board of Capita plc ("Capita") notes the recent media speculation regarding interest in Capita from CVC Partners (CVC). Capita confirms that it has not received an offer from CVC to acquire Capita.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com.

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.