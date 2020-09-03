3 September 2020

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

CAPITA PLC

RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

The Board of Capita plc ("Capita") notes the recent media speculation regarding interest in Capita from CVC Partners (CVC). Capita confirms that it has not received an offer from CVC to acquire Capita.

