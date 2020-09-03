Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 93,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

