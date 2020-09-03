WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 overall service provider in HFS' Top 10 for Travel, Hospitality and Logistics (THL), for the second consecutive time. The HFS report analysed and ranked 20 service providers across the THL value chain based on their ability to execute, innovation capability, and voice of the customer. In addition to the #1 overall ranking, WNS scored in the top 2 positions in each of the three assessment categories. WNS was cited for its deep domain expertise across the entire THL spectrum, mature and robust offerings in front, middle and back office, and collaborative partner-focused approach. The company was also commended for its investments in technology and automation across Robotic Process Automation (RPA), advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet-of-Things (IoT), which has helped WNS create industry-specific IP.

"The number one ranking in HFS' Top 10 is a testimony to WNS' ability to "co-create" innovative solutions and our ongoing commitment to deliver high-impact outcomes for clients. The THL segment has been experiencing significant disruption in recent months, and we remain focused on enabling clients to reduce cost and improve their competitive positioning through accelerated digitization journeys," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS topped the rankings of HFS' Travel, Hospitality and Logistics Services report due to its excellent depth of industry expertise and stellar customer feedback," said Melissa O'Brien, Research VP, HFS Research. "WNS' focus and investment in these industries is demonstrated by its impressive suite of THL-specific tools and frameworks, and clients speak very highly of the firm's partnership approach to their relationships."

With over two decades of experience in the travel industry, WNS is a trusted partner for more than 50 of the world's leading travel and leisure firms. The company's rich domain expertise combined with capabilities in process, technology and analytics enable WNS to deliver high impact business outcomes across the industry value chain. Today, WNS' digital product portfolio of Cloud-based, As-a-service models, and API integration offerings drive revenue uplift, improve operational controls and efficiencies, and deliver game-changing customer experiences.

In the shipping and logistics space, WNS partners with companies across segments including Ocean, 3PL, Trucking, Freight Forwarders, Ports Terminals and Air Express. WNS is driving cost-efficient processes and sustainable business value through digital transformation, including WNS Malkom, a proprietary AI and ML-based digital platform which automates the Bill of Lading (BoL) process and delivers operational efficiencies.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

