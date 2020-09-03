Cority Partners with Interaptix to Enhance Industrial Worker Safety through Augmented Reality

Partnership will accelerate connected EHS management and the future of workplace safety

Toronto, ON, Sept. 03, 2020, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, and safety, a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) solutions for the industrial workforce, to strengthen worker safety by providing real-time, contextually relevant health, safety, and environmental information to enable rapid and effective decision-making to reduce risk.

"AR technology has the potential to reshape how industrial companies can provide even more protection to their employees with real-time data," said Bardia Bina, CEO, Interaptix. "Together with Cority, we make it easier for EHS practitioners to create a safer, more productive work environment."

Many businesses face considerable challenges in relaying prompt, meaningful EHS data to teams to guide point-in-time decisions to manage risk and enhance productivity. Leveraging Interaptix's flagship Spatial AR platform, organizations can place virtual notifications in a physical 3D work environment to help identify known hazards linked to real-world coordinates and tracked assets. Using a mobile device or AR headset, front-line workers can easily see placed notifications overlaid onto the work area, helping to increase hazard awareness, and provide real-time contextualized information to guide pre-task planning and risk assessment, while cataloging issues for corrective action. Placing alerts within an augmented environment effectively eliminates paper-based inspection processes, reduces administrative burdens, and ensures hazard information is immediately shared with workers to help reduce the risk of workplace harm.

Interaptix has worked with large manufacturers across North America to provide real-time information directly into AR headsets and mobile devices to support assembly processes, and pilot programs are currently underway with Cority and Interaptix clients to accelerate connected worker safety.

"Cority is ahead of the curve by partnering with Interaptix to drive the adoption of augmented reality into the EHSQ 4.0 space," said Eric Bradnam, Director of Product Management, Cority. "We're proud to work together to integrate contextualized, real-time health, safety, and environmental data into our industry-leading platform to lessen employees' risk exposure at work. We see AR as an integral element to the future of workplace safety."

About Cority

About Interaptix

Interaptix is a leading technology company building the next category-defining augmented reality platform for the industrial enterprise. Interaptix offers a range of augmented reality solutions that enhance the productivity and safety of today's industrial workforce. As a digital transformation partner, Interaptix leverages its core technology and domain expertise in mixed reality, AI and computer vision to deploy augmented reality solutions that deliver measurable impact. Headquartered in Toronto, Interaptix is backed by some of the most prominent institutions and technology investors.