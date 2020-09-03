The pharmaceutical industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dynamics of the market are changing. Consequently, the need for drug development and KOLs have increased substantially. However, pharmaceutical companies struggle to identify and engage with the ideal KOLs for their business and to capitalize on the insights and advice provided by them efficiently. Infiniti's pharma market research enables companies to identify, analyze, and understand both, who the best KOLs are, and the potential value they can add if appropriately handled. In their most recent article, Infiniti's experts discuss the advantages of engaging KOLs in pharma and the importance of pharma market research.

KOL management was developed on the accurate premise that consumers often turn to industry leaders for guidance and credibility, particularly in an industry as crucial and influential as the pharmaceutical industry. Efficient KOL management is crucial for companies, and as the industry struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the process has become more challengingsays a pharma market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in pharma can be one of the most crucial marketing and strategic advantages for pharmaceutical companies. General physicians who are widely acclaimed, highly respected, and possess immense knowledge about a particular segment of the pharmaceutical industry are known as KOLs in pharma. They often specialize in a specific field, such as oncology or epidemiology. KOLs in pharma provide pharmaceutical companies with unparalleled insights, advice, and guidance regarding the drug development process, regulatory requirements, efficient marketing, and customers' needs. Additionally, they influence the opinions and preferences of other healthcare practitioners, health authority representatives, and patient advocacy groups towards their trusted and preferred brand. Most importantly, they provide credibility and advocacy for companies and their products. In their recent article, Infiniti's experts discuss what KOLs in pharma are, how they help companies, and how companies can easily identify, engage, and manage them with pharma market research.

Infiniti's experts identified the following three key advantages of KOL engagement for pharmaceutical industry players:

KOLs are key to the marketing and communication strategies of pharmaceutical companies due to their ability to influence the opinions of other health professionals and provide credibility.

KOL engagement helps companies develop novel products with the appropriate advice and guidance on technicalities, marketing, conducting clinical trials, and the regulatory process.

Due to their continual interaction with patients and other professionals, KOLs can help companies identify unmet needs and gaps in the market and capitalize on ideal opportunities.

