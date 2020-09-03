Valoya and Citizen Electronics Enter a Licensing Agreement

HELSINKI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd., leading developer of electronic devices and applied products and Valoya, the research driven LED grow light manufacturer have entered a licensing agreement whereby Citizen Electronics will take Valoya's LED spectrum portfolio into use.

Citizen Electronics will apply Valoya's spectrum technology know-how in order to strengthen its COB (chip on board) LED products intended for the horticulture industry.



Valoya has launched its patent licensing program in June this year. After more than a decade of persistent focus on R&D, the company has amassed one of the largest patent portfolios of the horticulture lighting industry.

'The spectrum makes all the difference. High quality light creates high quality plants. We are excited and proud to have a company like Citizen recognize the value of our expertise and to choose to include it in their product portfolio. We look forward to seeing their COB LED products with Valoya spectrum reach the market and the growers who will greatly benefit from Valoya's spectra which have been developed through meticulous plant R&D efforts spanning over a decade' comments Mr. Lars Aikala, the CEO and Co-Founder of Valoya.



Access to the Valoya license program not only gives us a solid IP base, but also extends Valoya's experience, research and know-how to our COB products and our customers.Our higher power [300 Watt] COBs provide a wide spectrum light, in a very small package. It is a superior solution for greenhouses and other horticultural applications where high power light is needed", comments Mr. Kanetaka Sekiguchi, CEO of Citizen Electronics.

The patent portfolio accounts Valoya's inventions in the field of light spectra for plant cultivation and lighting applications.

Valoya and Citizen Electronics are happy with this partnership and are both looking to further contribute to support the development of the global horticulture industry.

About Valoya



Valoya is a provider of high end, energy efficient LED grow lights for use in crop science, vertical farming and medicinal plants cultivation. Valoya LED grow lights have been developed using Valoya's proprietary LED technology and extensive plant photobiology research. Valoya's customer base includes numerous vertical farms, greenhouses and research institutions all over the world (including 8 out of 10 world's largest agricultural companies).

