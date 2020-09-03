JAKKS Pacific, Inc.: JAKKS Pacific to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 10, 2020

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Stephen Berman, JAKKS' CEO and John Kimble, JAKKS' CFO are scheduled to sit for a "fireside chat" on Thursday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time/1:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, Real Workin' Buddies, Squish-Dee-Lish, XPV®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

CONTACTS:

JAKKS Pacific

Jared Wolfson, (424) 268-9330

SVP, Media and Entertainment

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean McGowan, (949) 574-3860

Managing Director

smcgowan@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

