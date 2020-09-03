A Chinese research group has developed a PERC cell on a commercial 180-µm-thick monocrystalline silicon wafer with a standard size of 156 × 156?mm2. The cell has an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 0.677?V, a short short-circuit current (ISC) of 9.63 A, and a fill factor of 80.30%.Researchers from China's Jiangsu Ocean University and Chinese PV module manufacturer Risen Solar Technology have claimed that they have achieved an efficiency of 21.4% for a passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) solar cell by using high-uniform silicon inverted pyramid (IP) structures. IPs are light-trapping structures ...

