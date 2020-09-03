Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how spend analytics helped a fleet operator to reduce operational costs

Spend analytics mainly focuses on achieving full visibility on procurement spend by gathering and organizing information so that it can be analyzed to draw actionable insights. Spend analytics also helps in leveraging procurement and expenditure data to analyze and understand the spending patterns of businesses. This, in turn, helps businesses to optimize organizational procurement performance by integrating information from disparate sources. Currently, UK-based fleet operating companies are focusing on leveraging spend analytics to identify and prioritize budget-saving opportunities, plus make better decisions in the future.

"Spend analytics is viewed as a part of the large domain which helps an organization to understand and identify the above-mentioned factors for the betterment of the organization," says a spend analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Spend Analytics Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered

The client is a leading fleet operator based out of the UK. The client was looking forward to understanding the price performance of used cars in the UK so that they can develop the existing fleet management strategies. This fleet operator wanted in-depth insights on the price performance of used vehicles and recommendations to enable maximized returns and reduce life cycle costs.

Quantzig's spend analytics experts analyzed available market information regarding used cars through demand forecasting models and sales planning. Following this, we developed test model schemes to identify factors with a high correlation with the prices of used cars to determine the best possible price. The key business outcomes included-

Reduced operational costs

Devised a robust inventory replenishment plan

