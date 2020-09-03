Atos International: Atos helps researchers and students to experiment with quantum algorithms by offering free, universal access to myQLM

Paris, September 3, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, now provides free, universal access to myQLM, its program providing researchers, students and developers with quantum programming tools. Launched in 2019 and initially reserved to Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM) users, myQLM aims to democratize access to quantum simulation and encourage innovation in quantum computing. By allowing all researchers, students and developers worldwide to download and use myQLM, Atos moves one step further forward in its commitment to empower the quantum computing community.



Quantum computing has the potential to change the world as we know it by spurring breakthroughs in healthcare, environmental sustainability, industrial processes or finance. The current race to develop a commercially viable quantum computer has been instrumental in increasing awareness of the field worldwide but the quantum revolution requires more than just hardware. Training of students, professors, engineers and researchers needs to be boosted to pave the way for the emergence of the new programming languages, algorithms and tools - all essentials in harnessing the true power of quantum computing.

Using myQLM, anyone can explore the capabilities of quantum computing, from experimenting with quantum programming to launching simulations of up to 20 qubits directly on their own computer or even larger simulations on the Atos QLM.

"The shortage of skilled experts is one of the next greatest challenges to the development of quantum technologies. By opening up the access to our quantum programming environment myQLM, we hope to help train the next generation of computer scientists and researchers and foster an active community that will shape the future of quantum computing. We invite everyone to download myQLM today and join us in this life-changing adventure", said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos.

myQLM comes with a complete set of tools:

A comprehensive user-guide and tutorials to learn more about the tool and about quantum programming.

A discussion forum where users can ask questions, get the latest news about myQLM and its community, start threads about specific fields or topics, get support from the community or download training material.

A project on GitHub, including a myqlm-contrib repository in which users can push and promote their contributions. The project also includes source codes of the interoperability modules of myQLM - with Qiskit, Rigetti Forest, Cirq, ProjectQ - as well as the pyLinalg simulator.

Atos, a pioneer in quantum solutions

Atos' ambitious program to anticipate the future of quantum computing - the ' Atos Quantum ' program - was launched in November 2016. As a result of this initiative, Atos was the first organization to offer a quantum noisy simulation module within its Atos QLM offer. Launched in 2017, Atos QLM is being used in numerous countries worldwide including Austria , Finland , France , Germany , India , Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Senegal, UK and the United States , empowering major research programs in various sectors like industry or energy . Recently, Atos extended its portfolio of quantum solutions with Atos QLM Enhanced (Atos QLM E), a new GPU-accelerated range of Atos QLM.

Learn more about myQLM and join our community by visiting the dedicated website: https://atos.net/en/lp/myqlm

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment