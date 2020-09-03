AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Acquires Blue Panda's CoreInteract Platform

Adds Microsoft Teams Digital Customer Engagement Applications to Altigen's Cloud Solutions Portfolio

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired certain assets of Blue Panda Communications, LP, including their CoreInteract platform, a cloud-based digital customer engagement solution for Microsoft Teams. This strategic acquisition is an integral component of Altigen's strategy to deliver the industry's most complete suite of integrated solutions and services for Microsoft Teams.

Blue Panda, headquartered in the greater Salt Lake City area, has developed a next generation digital customer engagement solution built on Microsoft's Bot Framework, deployed in Azure, and utilizing Microsoft Cognitive Services. CoreInteract was developed from the ground up as a scalable, multi-tenant cloud solution, natively integrated with Microsoft Teams to automate the routing and queuing of inbound customer requests using the customer's preferred communications channels, including voice, SMS, web chat, email, and social media. CoreInteract further employs Microsoft Cognitive Services to deliver advanced analytics, including keyword detection and sentiment analysis, enabling organizations to gain valuable insights into their customer interactions. Delivered as a managed cloud service, CoreInteract processes and delivers inbound customer requests directly to Teams users, with no additional desktop software required.

CoreInteract customers benefit from improved customer service, increased employee productivity, and simplified management - all serving to maximize an organization's investment in Microsoft Teams. The solution is expected to be generally available in calendar Q4 2020.

Under the acquisition agreement, Altigen has acquired the intellectual property for the CoreInteract platform in exchange for annual royalty payments, in the form of cash and Altigen stock, to be made to Blue Panda based on revenue generated by the CoreInteract platform over a three-year period. In addition, Blue Panda retains responsibility for its outstanding liabilities, and key Blue Panda management and engineering personnel will transition to Altigen.

According to Mark Allen, former CEO of Blue Panda and now Vice President of Technology and Alliances at Altigen, "I'm very excited to be joining forces with Altigen due to their reputation in the industry and ability to accelerate the business opportunity with the CoreInteract platform. Although we're still in the early stages of the product life cycle, having access to Altigen's sales and technical resources as well as their base Microsoft channel partners, are huge factors in driving the adoption of the CoreInteract platform."

"Our business objective is to become the leading provider of cloud communications solutions and services for Microsoft Teams", said Jerry Fleming, President and CEO of Altigen. "Mark Allen stands out as a true industry visionary. We're really pleased that Mark and his Blue Panda ownership group decided to join the Altigen team. The CoreInteract platform is spot on as the enterprise digital customer engagement platform for Microsoft Teams. Combined with our FrontStage Teams Contact Center solution Altigen will now uniquely be able to offer the most complete and progressive suite of advanced communications solutions for Teams - addressing the requirements of office personnel, work at home employees and corporate contact center agents."

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

