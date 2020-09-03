Radiko Holdings: Radiko Announces Carson City Expansion and Optimization

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Radiko Holdings Corp. (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") announced that, further to its press release dated May 19, 2020, after 90 days of operating the new cultivation asset acquired in Carson City, Nevada (the "Facility"), the Company is undertaking a comprehensive expansion plan to optimize yield and profitability. Following the first harvest in the Facility, the Company is ready to bring in some new genetics, expand its drying capacity and optimize various operating systems.

The Company has partnered with the vendors of the assets to invest in additional capital improvements designed for implementation over 3 phases. Approximately CDN $300,000 has been obtained to fund the budget for the first two phases of the optimization project. Phase one, which will commence immediately, is estimated to take approximately 60 days to complete. The Company will also be engaging an additional cultivator with expertise in continuing cultivation operations while undergoing the Facility expansion.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company, commented: "I'm proud to report the collective efforts of the Radiko team have brought together an innovative action plan to make this strong asset even better. With the initial harvest completed, our intent is to develop an environment which is most conducive to growing premium flower, and to continue to stay true to our focus on value chain investments which enhance margins and bolster cash flow."

Bob Yosaitis, a director of the Company, added, "Radiko's expansion plan underscores the reason I decided to sell BioNeva to the Company in the first place. It is encouraging to see that in such a short period of time we have a clear path to integrating new assets and maximizing their potential."

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

For further information:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

Radiko Holdings Corp.

12655 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President

The Howard Group

#350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

Ph: +1-(403)-221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

