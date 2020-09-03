DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on September 30, 2020
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 3 September 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835) invites all shareholders to Vivoryon Therapeutics' ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am CEST, at the registered office, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany.
All relevant documents are available on the company's website:
www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2020
