Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on September 30, 2020



Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on September 30, 2020



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 3 September 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835) invites all shareholders to Vivoryon Therapeutics' ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am CEST, at the registered office, Weinbergweg 22, 06120 Halle (Saale), Germany.



The Meeting will include a proposed resolution to transform Vivoryon Therapeutics into a naamloze vennootschap (N.V) under Dutch law by changing official seat from Halle (Saale) to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



All relevant documents are available on the company's website:

www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2020



Important notice:

With regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company will take various precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infections. The company will provide free of charge hand disinfectant as well as masks to cover the nose and mouth for shareholders and will, subject to the spatial conditions and the number of participating shareholders, arrange the seats with adequate spacing. Additionally, food or beverages will not be offered. The company will strictly monitor the current situation and developments and may adjust measures accordingly.



Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO

Email: contact@vivoryon.com



Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica

Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 171 351 2733

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.

www.vivoryon.com



