Andersen Global continues to extend its reach through a Collaboration Agreement with Haitian consulting firm GECA, continuing the organization's rapid expansion in the Caribbean market.

Founded in 2012, GECA, specializing in management, financial studies, and accounting, has continued to expand its scope to include tax and legal services and is one of the few firms in the country with global reach. Led by Managing Partner Johann Alexis Bounouni as well as three other Haitian women, the firm operates with a team of over 40 certified experts, widely recognized both nationally and internationally, providing fully integrated solutions.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our firm's foundation and demonstrates our commitment to stewardship and best-in-class service," Johann said. "Our goal is to be the leading firm in our market, and this collaboration combines Andersen Global's expertise and global reach with our firm's experience and multidisciplinary skills, which will allow us to scale and continue to meet the complex needs of our clients."

"Johann and her team have shown their dedication to independence and transparency through their client interactions over the years," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "GECA has a platform that is complementary to other collaborating firms in the area, which strengthens the synergistic approach critical to our success. We've established a growing presence in the region, and this collaboration is another strategic addition to our expansion in the Caribbean market."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 195 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

