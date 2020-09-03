Request free proposal to learn how Quantzig can help you

Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent marketing mix engagement. This success story sheds light on the ways to maximize profit margins in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment like the sports apparel manufacturing sector.

Market mix modeling is a technique that helps brands in quantifying the impact of their marketing inputs on sales. Marketing mix elements help in ascertaining the effectiveness of each marketing input in terms of Return on Investment. A robust marketing mix strategy can help gauge the efficiency and ROI for different marketing spends on products in different markets. No two markets are similar, and analytical insights into the slightest variances can help businesses to optimize their marketing spends across the globe.

To implement an effective marketing strategy, it is important to have an understanding of several key concepts and how to best use them to reach the target market," says a marketing analytics expert at Quantzig

The Business Problem: The client is a leading sports apparel manufacturer. The client's conventional marketing mix strategy was insufficient for coping with the rapidly transforming marketplace. As a result, the client wanted to find stability with the use of essential marketing mix elements and devise an effective strategy that meets the requirements of the customer while maximizing business value.

The Solution Offered: Quantzig's marketing mix experts helped the sports apparel manufacturer to adapt to the rapidly changing marketplace. In the final stage of this engagement, the client was also able to devise effective strategies that could meet the demands of their target customers, thereby maximizing their profits and ROI.

Quantzig's marketing mix solutions helped the client to:

Enhance their brand image

Devise marketing mix strategy

