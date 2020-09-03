Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.: Endurance Exploration Group, Inc and its Subsidiary, Caird Exploration, Inc., Have Entered into a Contract for Deep Water Film Production and Exploration

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:EXPL) ("Endurance"), and it's subsidiary, Caird Exploration, Inc. (collectively, "E/C"), companies that specialize in shipwreck research, survey and recovery, are pleased to announce they have entered into a film production access and film usage support contract.

The contract is a multi-party agreement which calls for E/C to provide a well-known, independent film production company ("Producer") access to a number of E/C's proprietary known shipwrecks and other proprietary subsea targets. Producer is under contract to produce a documentary for an internationally recognized network channel ("Network") which focuses on Historical media content, and will use the content derived from its subsea filming of E/C's targets in its upcoming documentary. Under the terms of the agreement, E/C will provide a suitable ship charter for the subsea filming operations, and will provide and manage all aspects of the subsea ROV equipment and it's support personnel for the filming of these subsea deep water targets.

The contract is expected to generate approximately $250,000 in revenue for E/C, and, more importantly, will provide E/C with a number of cost free days of vessel and ROV time that will be used to inspect and evaluate its proprietary targets to determine the commercial feasibility of their immediate salvage.

The expedition is expected to take place over an approximate seven day period in October 2020, subject to weather conditions and other variables; and the documentary is currently scheduled for airing on the Network in the first quarter of 2021.

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 10 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans, and in 2013 began subsea search and survey operations.

www.facebook.com/EnduranceExplorationGroup

Forward Looking Statements:

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to legal and operational risks of offshore, historic shipwreck recovery.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of May 8, 2017. Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Media Contacts:

Micah J. Eldred

CEO

727-502-0508

SOURCE: Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604675/Endurance-Exploration-Group-Inc-and-its-Subsidiary-Caird-Exploration-Inc-Have-Entered-into-a-Contract-for-Deep-Water-Film-Production-and-Exploration