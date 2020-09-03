Turkey's largest data center and cloud services provider Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has today announced it has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission's (IEC) cloud information security standard ISO/IEC 27017:2015 which expand on ISO/IEC 27001 certificate that the company previously achieved. As the first cloud services provider to achieve this certification, Turkcell has proved its unwavering dedication to securely store cloud and data information of its cloud service customers in the international field. The ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards establish requirements for cloud service providers and customers to build a secure cloud environment and help reduce security risks and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 standard demonstrates that Turkcell fulfills the requirements for the management of the cloud infrastructure.

Subject to regular audit by independent auditors, Turkcell cloud services ensures information security for its customers. Backed by its robust and reliable infrastructure, Turkcell's next-generation data centers also achieved international Information Management System Certifications of ISO 27001 and Tier-3.

"Turkcell offers best-in-class cloud environment to enterprises"

Emphasizing that Turkcell's investments on next-generation data centers will exceed 2 billion TL to further strengthen the company's leader position in the market and to provide corporate customers with quality services, "At Turkcell, we constantly work to create added-value services for our customers as part of our wider vision of 'Turkey's data should be hosted in Turkey'," says Ceyhun Ozata, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Residential Sales. We are proud to achieve this certification the first in Turkey. In achieving this certification, Turkcell has shown that the company provides customers with a secure cloud environment thanks to our constant invesments in the field officially registered by independent auditors. We will keep expanding our end-to-end solutions through our Digital Business Solutions subsidiary that accompanies enterprises in their digitalization journey backed by our robust infrastructure."

