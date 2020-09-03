Nasdaq Riga decided on September 3, 2020 to apply observation status to AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" (RJR1R, ISIN LV0000100543). Observation status is applied to AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" on September 3. 2020 informed about convocation of company's extraordinary general shareholders meeting to take place on October 6, 2020 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.