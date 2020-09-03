Verisk Analytics, Inc.: FAST Recognized Again in Gartner Magic QuadrantTM Analysis

FAST, a Verisk Business, Recognized as Leader in North America Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems for Third Consecutive Year

Jersey City, NJ, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JERSEY FAST, a Verisk business and leading software provider for the insurance and annuity industry, has been acknowledged again in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM, an analysis used by many companies to help evaluate technology providers. Specifically, FAST improved its position on the Quadrant's ability to execute axis compared to the previous year.

For the third consecutive year, FAST was recognized by Gartner in the August 2020 edition (https://www.gartner.com/reprints/fast-technology-flex?id=1-1ZMA122G&ct=200805&st=sb) * as a Leader for life insurance policy administration systems in North America for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. FAST has been acknowledged in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the past five years.

FAST, which stands for "Flexible Architecture, Simplified Technology," provides a scalable technology platform that life insurers can use to quickly enhance or replace their legacy policy administration systems.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner is a testament to the continuous improvements we're making to help life insurers thrive in a digital world," said Tom Famularo, managing director and founder of FAST. "At a time when many IT budgets are under pressure, more insurers are turning to us for scalable solutions that enable efficient and cost-effective policy administration."

Verisk, which acquired FAST in 2019, has created new underwriting solutions for life insurance that can be integrated into FAST software.

"FAST is relied on by many insurers as an integral platform for modernizing operations across the policy lifecycle," said Maroun Mourad, president of global underwriting at Verisk. "The FAST team's relentless focus on customer-centric solutions and extensive experience is helping us expand our presence and deliver a wide range of innovative tools to the life insurance market."

To support life insurers across the policy life cycle, Verisk has developed a suite of solutions that apply advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to existing and emerging data sources. The solutions are designed to transform current workflows in life insurance underwriting, life and pension analytics, claim insights, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling.

To learn more about Verisk's life insurance solutions, visit verisk.com/life (https://www.verisk.com/life).

* Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America," Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, 3 August 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FAST

FAST, which stands for "Flexible Architecture, Simplified Technology," is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business and a leading provider of end-to-end software for the life insurance and annuity markets. FAST, located in Iselin, N.J., provides a SaaS suite of out-of-the-box components that life insurers can use to quickly enhance or replace their legacy systems. To learn more about FAST, visit www.fasttechnology.com. (https://www.fasttechnology.com/)

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com (http://www.verisk.com) .

