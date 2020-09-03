Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2020 Trading Volume

- ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 13 percent from August 2019

- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges up 7 percent from August 2019

- ADV in Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures reached nearly 46,000 contracts since launch on August 9

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume Year-To-Date

August August % July % August August % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 22

22

168 168

Total Volume 201,295 186,061 8.2% 197,011 2.2% 1,690,098 1,222,599 38.2% Total ADV 9,585 8,457 13.3% 8,955 7.0% 10,060 7,277 38.2% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 22

22

168 168

Total Volume 3,723 7,937 -53.1% 3,157 17.9% 36,452 43,452 -16.1% Total ADV 177 361 -50.9% 143 23.6% 217 259 -16.1% U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 22

22

168 168

Total Volume 28,717 28,000 2.6% 35,414 -18.9% 302,932 194,031 56.1% Total ADV 1,367 1,273 7.4% 1,610 -15.0% 1,803 1,155 56.1% CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)* Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 N/A

N/A

20 N/A

Total Volume 809,558 N/A

N/A

809,558 N/A

Total ADV 40,478 N/A

N/A

40,478 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 22

23

171 171

Total Notional Value € 103,892 € 146,949 -29.3% € 135,102 -23.1% € 1,219,419 € 1,402,691 -13.1% Total ADNV € 4,947 € 6,679 -25.9% € 5,874 -15.8% € 7,131 € 8,203 -13.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 22

23

173 173

Total Notional Value $602,745 $728,031 -17.2% $690,708 -12.7% $6,131,127 $5,774,651 6.2% Total ADNV $28,702 $33,092 -13.3% $30,031 -4.4% $35,440 $33,379 6.2%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

August 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV from July 2020 : Cboe Options up 3 percent, Cboe C2 up 28 percent, Cboe BZX up 8 percent and Cboe EDGX up 9 percent.

: Cboe Options up 3 percent, Cboe C2 up 28 percent, Cboe BZX up 8 percent and Cboe EDGX up 9 percent. ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019 : C2 up 28 percent, BZX up 27 percent and EDGX up 124 percent.

: C2 up 28 percent, BZX up 27 percent and EDGX up 124 percent. ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67 percent from August 2019 .

. ADV in options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 977,245 contracts in August, up 4 percent from July 2020 .

. ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was 346,362 contracts in August, up 6 percent from July 2020 .

. Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has exceeded 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on August 9 .

. On Thursday, August 27 , daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, surpassing the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.

, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, surpassing the 100,000-contract mark for the first time. ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) trading reached 26,217 contracts, up 6 percent from July 2020 .

