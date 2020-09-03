The global Loyalty Programs market size is expected to grow over USD 200 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005597/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Loyalty Program Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buyers from different end-user industries are leveraging this opportunity to retain their customers through text messages and personalized e-mails. Also, many buyers from different industries are increasingly collaborating with each other to provide loyalty programs to their customers.

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemicRequest free sample pages

Top Spending Regions in the Loyalty Programs Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, APAC and Europe will be the leading regions in the Loyalty Programs market.

Europe

APAC

To know more about these regions and their influence in on the global Loyalty Programs market Request free demo

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Loyalty Programs Market:

Europe has high supply influence and supply market maturity

Buyers are advised to engage the value-based pricing model while finalizing a contract

Some of the top Loyalty Programs suppliers listed in this report:

This Loyalty Programs procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Aimia Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corp.

Edenred

Loyalty Group Inc.

Kobie

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Reason to download the free sample of this report:

To have a better grasp over the market dynamics

Understand the key market trends

Better supplier understanding and have an edge over the negotiation

Know what are the factors that influence the demand-supply shifts

Help you interpret and use the best procurement practices in this market

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Contact Us

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005597/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us