Mainstream Renewable Power is developing the $934 million Huemul wind and PV project, the second phase of the $1.8 billion Andes Renovables renewable energy platform, which is expected to have a total capacity of 1.3 GW when completed. A third phase is currently in the financing stage.From pv magazine Latam. Ireland-based renewable energy project developer Mainstream Renewable Power announced on Tuesday that it will invest $934 million in the construction of Huemul, the second phase of the renewable energy platform Andes Renovables. Huemul consists of five projects, three wind farms totaling 425 ...

