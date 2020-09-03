Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, will deliver an oral presentation on the 1st Phase Ib Study of M1Pram (ADO09) (pramlintide insulin) at the Annual Congress of the Société Francophone du Diabète. The data were previously reported at the annual meeting of European Association for the Study of Diabetes et de l'Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes

Details of the Upcoming Event (French only):

Oral Presentations: Thérapeutique insulinothérapie

ADO09, une co-formulation de l'analogue d'amyline pramlintide et de l'analogue d'insuline humaine A21G, réduit la glycémie post-prandiale en comparaison l'insuline lispro chez le diabétique de type 1. Orateur: Dr. Grégory MEIFFREN.

(ADO09, a co-formulation of amylin analog pramlintide and human insulin analog A21G, reduces postprandial blood sugar compared to insulin lispro in type 1 diabetes. Orator: Dr. Grégory MEIFFREN)

Date: September 10, 10:30pm 12 :00pm CEST

Virtual Event: Registration

This initial Phase 1b study paved the way for a more advanced study, recruiting 40 patients who used M1Pram as an outpatient for three weeks compared to insulin aspart. These results were the subject of a press release on April 23, 2020.

About Insulin Pramlintide Combinations:

Adocia has the ambition to make insulin treatment more physiologic by combining it with the well described synergetic hormone pramlintide, namely amylin analog. In healthy people, amylin is co-secreted with insulin by the pancreas to delay the gastric emptying, to inhibit the glucagon secretion and to trigger a satiety effect. The co-formulation of insulin and pramlintide in one vial has been a challenge for a long time.

Adocia has made two inventions to propose a stable liquid combination: one using BioChaperone and one using an insulin analog stable at pH4 namely M1 (main metabolite of glargine), deamidated A21 human insulin. Adocia's proprietary BioChaperone technology allows the combination at pH7 of either human insulin BC InsPram, or insulin analog BC LisPram for Lispro (Humalog) and BC AsPram for Aspart (Novolog).

Adocia develops two pramlintide combinations with two different insulin pharmacokinetics: one "normal" with human insulin analog (M1Pram) and one rapid with insulin analog lispro (BC LisPram). This two different insulin kinetics may be more adaptable either for the bolus injections using a pen or for the continuous injection controlled by an insulin pump with a closed-loop algorithm. M1Pram and BC InsPram have been both tested in type 1 diabetes patients. Adocia intends to develop the best combination for pen and for pump to treat first type 1 diabetes and later to treat insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring five clinical-stage products. Adocia aims to expand its portfolio towards the treatment of other metabolic diseases and their comorbidities.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and a combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (ADO09 or M1Pram). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline includes a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity. Adocia is also exploring in preclinic the potential of its M1Pram combination to treat people with type 2 diabetes suffering from neurological comorbidities, including Alzheimer's disease.

In 2018, Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao entered a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The licensing agreements included USD 50 million upfront and up to USD 85 million development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia's portfolio development and commercialization.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 22, 2020 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

