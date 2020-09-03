Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020
PR Newswire
03.09.2020 | 18:10
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

UK Mortgages Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 3

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") announces that on 3 September 2020 it purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.65 per share in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the total number of shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares) and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 272,915,390.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire
