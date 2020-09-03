DJ 2CRSi's Annual General Meeting of September 25, 2020 will exceptionally be held in camera

2CRSi SA 2CRSi's Annual General Meeting of September 25, 2020 will exceptionally be held in camera 03-Sep-2020 / 17:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 2CRSi's Annual General Meeting of September 25, 2020 will exceptionally be held in camera Shareholders are invited to vote remotely Strasbourg (France), September 3, 2020 - Exceptionally, in accordance with the regulations relating to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic (article 4 of ordinance 2020-321 of March 25, 2020) , 2CRSi's Annual General Meeting on September 25, 2020 at 2 pm will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, either physically or by phone or video conference call. It was also decided that the General Meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and that the scrutineers will be Mr. Michel Wilmouth and the Holding Alain Wilmouth, represented by Mr. Jean-Louis Wilmouth, shareholders of the company. All documents relating to the General Meeting of September 25, 2020 as well as the postal or proxy voting form will be made available to shareholders and will be available for consultation on the 2CRSi website from September 4, 2020 in the section https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/assemblee-generale/ [1], in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. In order to keep the meeting open to shareholders despite the circumstances, the General Meeting will be broadcast live. A link to follow the meeting in real time and in listening mode will be communicated to shareholders upon request to the email address investors@2crsi.com, accompanied by a shareholder certificate of account registration. Given the impossibility for shareholders to attend or be physically represented at the General Meeting, no vote will be possible on the day of the meeting and only remote votes received upstream will be taken into account. 2CRSi therefore invites its shareholders to vote by correspondence or by proxy according to the methods which will be described in the notice of meeting to appear in the coming days in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) as well as in a journal of legal notices (Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace) and which will be available on the 2CRSi website in the section dedicated to the General Meeting of September 25, 2020. The closed-door organization of the General Meeting will make it impossible for the shareholders to ask questions and propose amendments and new resolutions during the meeting. Under these conditions, shareholders are invited to ask their questions in writing by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt sent to the head office or by email to investors@2crsi.com. They must be accompanied by an account registration certificate and received no later than the fourth working day preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. September 21, 2020. The Company will ensure that they respond to them on its website in the dedicated section. The Company will pay particular attention to respect shareholders' rights and will ensure the quality of shareholder dialogue, in particular through postal voting and the written questions procedure. The terms of participation in the Annual General Meeting may change depending on health imperatives and any emergency legal measures that may be adopted in this regard. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the "General Meeting" section on the 2CRSi website. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of &euro141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [2] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Victoire Demeestère Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Com. 