Blue Diamond Resorts announces that "Paradise is Open" with official hotel reopening dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020has announced the official reopening dates for its resorts in the Dominican Republic, Antigua, Jamaica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Costa Rica. The company will be welcoming back guests at its hotels and resorts in the coming months, offering an unparalleled vacation experience just in time for winter. With extensive health and safety measures in place following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the local and national ministries of health, Blue Diamond Resorts is prepared for the gradual reopening of 17 hotels, adding to the six properties that have already reopened in recent months.



"As we prepare to welcome back our valued guests for an exceptional vacation in paradise, we are committed to providing a safe experience with increased safety protocols and cleaning measures," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resort at Sunwing Travel Group. "With many travel plans on hold and months of staying at home, we want to ensure that every guest enjoys a well-deserved vacation in paradise and trusts that their well-being is safe in our hands."

Destination Resort Opening Date Dominican Republic Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa 01-Oct-20 Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana 01-Oct-20 Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa 01-Oct-20 Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa 01-Nov-20 Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa 01-Dec-20 Jamaica Royalton Negril Resort & Spa 15-Jul-20 Hideaway at Royalton Negril 15-Jul-20 Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite Resort 15-Jul-20 Royalton Blue Waters Resort & Spa 01-Oct-20 Royalton White Sands Resort & Spa 01-Oct-20 Antigua Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa 29-Nov-20 Grenada Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa 29-Nov-20 Saint Lucia Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa 01-Nov-20 Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia 01-Nov-20 Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton 01-Dec-20 Starfish Saint Lucia 15-Dec-20 Costa Rica Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica 01-Dec-20 Mexico Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa 15-Jul-20 Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun 15-Jul-20 Mystique Holbox by Royalton 15-Jul-20 Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa 29-Oct-20 Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun 15-Dec-20 Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun 15-Dec-20

The company's Safety-Assured Vacations program safeguards both guests and staff members with nine pillars of protection including new physical distancing guidelines, increased staff training, a 360° Clean Approach for all common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms, where each touchpoint is thoroughly disinfected. The hotel management group has also partnered with industry-leading global health and security risk management organization, Cristal International Standards, to ensure application of health and safety protocols with Cristal's POSI-Check audit-program applied across its hotels.

To provide further protection to guests, those who book directly via a Blue Diamond Resorts website will automatically qualify for All-In Medical Assistance , provided by MAS Servicios. This extended health insurance covers expenses for accidents or illnesses incurred while on vacation, including COVID-19 related medical needs.

To book a vacation in paradise, please consult your preferred travel agent or tour operator, or to book direct, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com, www.planethollywoodhotels.com, www.mystiqueresorts.com, www.starfishresorts.comand www.grandlidoresorts.com, or call 1-855-744-8371.

