Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Galicia delivered to Brittany Ferries - with higher passenger capacity thanks to flexible construction

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galicia, the first of three ships in the E-Flexer class ordered by Brittany Ferries was delivered on September 3. The vessel is the third E-Flexer of nine ordered by Stena RoRo from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The Galicia will be chartered by Brittany Ferries on a long-term basis and has been especially adapted to the wishes of the French ferry company.



Construction of the E-Flexers is based on a standard developed for flexibility, and each vessel is tailored to customer needs. An example of an adaptation made in accordance with the wishes of Brittany Ferries is that the basic model car deck on deck 7 has been converted to cabins. This, in combination with the deckhouse having been extended on both decks 7 and 8, has enabled the number of cabins to be increased from 175 to 343. In addition, the Galicia has two scrubbers, one for each main engine, and two extra lifeboats added due to the ferry's increased passenger capacity. The interior has been designed by Richard Nilsson at Figura Architects, with whom Stena RoRo has been collaborating for quite some time. The public spaces on decks 7 and 8 have been partially given over to other functions compared to the basic model, but largely follow the E-Flexer standard. The design of the public spaces and the color scheme, however, are entirely unique and draw inspiration from Spain and the region after which the ship is named.

"The Galicia is special because she is the first in the E-Flexer series to be delivered to an external customer," says Per Westling, CEO for Stena RoRo. "The design has been adapted to Brittany Ferries' special requirements and the yard has been able to deliver according to schedule despite the ongoing pandemic, which we are very happy about."

"This is a significant milestone in our fleet renewal planning and we are delighted that we will shortly be welcoming Galicia to the Brittany Ferries family. The E-flexer class of ships are well suited to our long-haul routes. I am convinced that passengers will be as thrilled to travel on them as we are to take delivery of Galicia today", says Christophe Mathieu CEO Brittany Ferries.

Stena RoRo has an agreement with Brittany Ferries for long-term charters of two more vessels in the Stena E-Flexer series. Both will be powered by LNG, are under construction and will be delivered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Donation

Brittany Ferries and Stena RoRo are also taking the opportunity to jointly make a donation to The Mission to Seafarers' Flying Angel Campaign supporting seafarers needs as a result of Covid-19.

About Stena E-Flexer

The Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities, and are substantially larger than today's standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of sustainability and sets a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance.



About the Galicia

Length: 214.5

Draught: 6.4 m

Breadth: 27.8 m

Capacity: 3,100 meters in length, 1,100 persons (passengers & crew)

Specification of Stena E-Flexer order at CMI Jinling (Weihai), China:

1.Stena Line (in service between Holyhead and Dublin, delivered in 2019)

2.Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool, delivered in 2020)

3.Brittany Ferries (long-term charter agreement, entering service in the autumn of 2020)

4.Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2021)

5. DFDS (long-term charter agreement for service in the English Channel, delivery 2021)

6.Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, in service 2022)

7.Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

8.Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

9.Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2023)

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We specialize in custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy - the world's largest civilian hospital ship.

