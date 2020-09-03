Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has decided to remove shares issued by Heimavellir hf. ("Heimavellir" or "the Company") from trading, with reference to an announcement published by Heimavellir on August 25, where it was disclosed that the Company had requested the removal of its shares from trading. It is the Exchange's assessment that the removal from trading will not cause significant damage to investors' interests or have a negative impact on the integrity of the market, cf. paragraph 2 of Article 24 of Act No. 110/2007 on Stock Exchanges. The last day of trading in shares of Heimavellir (symbol: HEIMA) on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be September 11, 2020.