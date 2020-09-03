Market Dynamics SAGL: StrongBlock Announced as Founding Partner of Swiss Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / StrongBlock (www.strongblock.io), has been announced as a founding technology partner of Switzerland's government-funded Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association (TBTA).

The association aims to promote research and support innovative companies active in the blockchain technology market vertical, as well as promoting academic studies of the technology in participation with the University of Southern Switzerland (USI) and The University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI). The association will be the crossroads for technology transfer between private organizations, government, and universities, enabling research and training to promote the creation of new companies and new skilled jobs in Switzerland.

"Switzerland has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. We are honored to be a founding partner in TBTA," said David Moss, Founder, and CEO of StrongBlock. "We look forward to collaborating with the incredible lineup of founding partners on increasing blockchain adoption in Ticino and beyond."

StrongBlock is joined by TBTA founding partners Bitcoin.com, Copernicus Holding SA, Eligma Ltd. (GoCrypto), Euronovate SA, Eventboost SA, Pangea Blockchain Fund, Poseidon Group, Quadrans Foundation, Superflat SA, and Swiss Blockchain Consortium. In addition, there are two academic partners: the University of Southern Switzerland (offering the expertise of its Computer Systems Institute and the Master of Science in Financial Technology and Computing) and the Innovative Technologies Department of the Information Systems and Networking Institute (SUPSI) that offers Certificates of Advanced Studies in Blockchain and Fintech.

"The non-profit association aims to foster organic growth of the blockchain ecosystem at the Swiss and international levels. We are very pleased to have prestigious international companies among the members of the association able to drive innovation in this region together with partners already active in Ticino," said Ing. Giacomo Poretti, President of the Association and Senior Lecturer-researcher in SUPSI's DTI Innovative Technologies Department. "This platform is important not only for Ticino but for the whole of Switzerland, companies and academic institutions join forces to achieve innovative solutions together, driving digital change with creative ideas."

Founded in 2018 by blockchain pioneers, the StrongBlock DeFi Protocol is the first to reward participants for helping to improve the quality of public blockchain performance. StrongBlock Consulting provides blockchain and blockchain governance consulting to leading industries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.strongblock.io.

