Software Company Spins-Off Services Team to Form New Entity with U.S. Partner

HyperAspect, the visionary A.I. software company based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announced they are forming a new entity in Europe with a U.S.-based consulting firm partner, Concord. Through Concord's acquisition, HyperAspect's services team will spin off to form Concord Europe, leaving the core product business to continue operating under the HyperAspect name.

"HyperAspect is thrilled to launch Concord Europe. We believe this expansion provides us with the best of both worlds the security of a U.S.-based enterprise with the freshness of a young company," shared Pavel Pavlov, HyperAspect's Chief Executive Officer. "We aim to provide our services customers the flexibility they expect from HyperAspect with the solid corporate experience of Concord. Concord Europe will help our clients modernize and meet their goals." Pavel Pavlov will take on a leadership role with Concord Europe.

By forming Concord Europe, Concord and HyperAspect expand their technology capabilities and strengthen their focus on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to better serve their joint customer base worldwide. Florin Ibrani, Chief Executive Officer of Concord USA believes, "Joining forces provides a major growth opportunity for both of our businesses. Our extended service offering will greatly benefit our clients with European operations."

Concord Europe will provide customers with the ability to:

Take advantage of innovative offerings and capabilities

Trust the security of a U.S.-based majority stakeholder with established operations

Modernize applications in less time and with higher precision

Automate processes to reduce cost and create greater operational efficiency

Process and leverage vast amounts of data to produce actionable business insights

Utilize top talent from onshore, near-shore, and off-shore locations

About HyperAspect: HyperAspect is a software development company based in Sofia, Bulgaria. Founded in 2017, HyperAspect provides an array of software products and technology services in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning space.

Contacts:

Pavel Pavlov

HyperAspect

202-791-4080

info@hyperaspect.com