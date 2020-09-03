Talisman Casualty Insurance Company LLC Offers Casualty Programs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a Las Vegas, Nevada insurance provider, would like to announce the availability of their casualty programs. As one of the most well-known cell captive insurance companies in Las Vegas, Talisman Casualty seeks to provide specialty insurance (through protected cells) to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets.

All of Talisman Casualty's coverage is commercial, and available only to businesses that participate in an underwriting cell. Find out more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company by visiting the following link: Talisman Casualty Claims.

The insurance provider views service as their number one priority. "In today's insurance environment, many people wonder what happened to the service part of customer service," says the insurance provider. "Taking control of your insurance experience means expecting the service that managing the most critical parts of your business risk deserves. Connecting with insureds involves spending time understanding their business and understanding when they want to take more risk as well as when they want to be conservative. We believe that great service involves providing business resources and analytics to insureds that help them understand and manage risk more intelligently. In addition, local knowledge and valuable feedback received directly from our insureds allows us to adjust quickly and support greater flexibility-especially given that the market never stops changing."

Insurance is an old business, dating back to the very dawn of man, and Talisman seeks to provide the best that modern insurance can offer. The modern insurance landscape is always expanding, but it still uses all the same fundamental ideas that insurance has been historically based on. Today, insureds are looking to be more involved in the design of their own policies. This makes protected cell captive insurance companies, like Talisman Casualty, the solution for those looking to launch a new product or expand capacity in restricted markets.

"By establishing unique underwriting cells, the risk can be segregated, collateralized, and ceded all within a legally ring-fenced structure," the insurance provider says. "Many experts believe that half of the property and casualty insurance premium in the United States has captive insurance company involvement. Most S&P 500 companies utilize captive insurance, but the use is becoming much broader as insurance agencies, associations, and smaller companies partner with existing captives."

With access to all the necessary infrastructure, Talisman allows clients to take advantage of the Protected Cell model. The process of establishing captives can be very difficult, but it offers a number of benefits. Insureds can gain direct access to international reinsurance markets as well as negotiate pricing based on experience of a particular small to medium sized book of business, or even final capacity, for an entirely new concept. With Talisman's brand of insurance, claims can be managed in a highly efficient manner within the cell, and security can be structured in such a way as to ensure that no risk is retained.

The insurance provider also offers a General Liability (GL) program for small businesses. "The small business owner General Liability program is designed with the modern small business owner in mind," the insurance provider says. "So many people are working both full and part time in organizational structures that only include themselves or a handful of people. More and more people are working from home and looking to reduce the burden of starting and maintaining a small business. The small business GL protected cell has the design flexibility to look at emerging small business markets, such as pet sitters and other pet-related services, by combining risk expertise, unique claims management, and a high degree of insured interaction with underwriters and claims personnel."

For more on Talisman Casualty, visit the insurer's website. They will be more than happy to work with companies in need of their particular brand of insurance. One can find out more about the company through the Talisman Casualty Rating on 500PX as well. Businesses searching for a partner that offers premium captive insurance and underwriting services can find what they are looking for at Talisman Casualty Insurance Company.

