Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Sofort handeln! Börsengang des direkten Nachbarn macht schnelle Neubewertung wahrscheinlich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886799 ISIN: US0684631080 Ticker-Symbol: BB1 
Frankfurt
03.09.20
08:00 Uhr
48,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,20047,80003.09.
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2020 | 22:08
391 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Barrett Business Services, Inc.: BBSI Sets September 2020 Virtual Conference Schedule

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Barrett Business Services, Inc. ("BBSI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2020:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. PT

Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 23rd at 9:15 a.m. PT

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company's investor relations team at BBSI@gatewayir.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 31 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Barrett Business Services, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604717/BBSI-Sets-September-2020-Virtual-Conference-Schedule

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.