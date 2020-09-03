WheelHouse IT Provides Hurricane Resources to Keep Businesses Afloat

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / When a hurricane is forecast to strike an area, the focus is generally on the impact of the storm on residential areas, not commercial areas and businesses. WheelHouse IT, however, is looking at a larger picture when it comes to being prepared for the next disaster.

As a Ready.gov accredited company, WheelHouse IT understands businesses are not only just as likely to suffer physical damage but also that they may experience data loss and a decrease in clients following a powerful storm. To help avoid those problems they endeavor to aid any business that wants to actively prepare for the hurricane season with both complementary information and if needed, hurricane preparation services.

Staying Informed with WheelHouse IT

The most critical steps that any business can take to survive adverse weather is to obtain information and remain vigilant. It sounds simple, but many companies do not take these steps. WheelHouse IT has worked with many businesses from Florida to New York to help get them ready in case a hurricane or other powerful storm heads their way.

The company has created a free Storm Resource Center that includes various resources and checklists that can help you to prepare, as well as a frequently updated storm tracker and a post-storm survey to evaluate the impact a storm has had on your business.

The information within the Storm Response Center is diverse. It includes a preparation checklist, hurricane warning business tips, communications templates to help you effectively reach out to your company stakeholders with updates, and emergency contact numbers in the South Florida region. These documents help with long-term preparation, facing imminent threats, and recovering once the storm has passed.

The free Storm Resouce Center includes but is not limited to the following resources:

Infographic : What's the biggest hurricane risk?

: What's the biggest hurricane risk? Checklist: Hurricane preparation checklist

Hurricane preparation checklist Tips: The top 11 tips for working remotely

The top 11 tips for working remotely Tips : Hurricane warning business tips

: Hurricane warning business tips Webinar: A discussion with the National Hurricane Center

A discussion with the National Hurricane Center Template: Hurricane communication template

Hurricane communication template Contacts : Local emergency contact numbers

: Local emergency contact numbers Satellite Phones: Stay connected when needed

Active Mitigation

Staying informed is something every company should do, but that's only half of the equation, according to WheelHouse IT. Businesses can take preventative measures to mitigate the risk to their company actively.

The most important thing that a business can do to keep information safe is to invest in cloud services. By working with WheelHouse IT, a Gold Microsoft partner, any company can begin backing up their valuable data online so that damage to physical servers will not result in data loss. Using cloud-based storage, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft 365, every business can establish internal and external communications following storm damage. WheelHouse IT has proven to be highly-effective in migrating companies 100% into the Azure cloud.

Another form of active mitigation is ensuring that there are lines of communication in one's business that are insulated from disaster. Communications based on the internet and cell towers are typically the first thing to go in a major storm. Working with WheelHouse IT allows businesses to buy or rent satellite phones from Atlantic Radio Telephone for use in a storm's aftermath. These phones help business owners get reliable calls from people on the ground that can assess the damage and determine what is needed to get up and running again.

WheelHouse IT backs up their suggestions with actions, too. As previously mentioned, they are an accredited Ready.gov company, meaning they have been independently certified to be prepared for disasters. That means these systems and services will remain operational during or quickly following a hurricane, allowing customers' IT systems to recover from the damage as soon as possible.

The speed at which a business recovers following a hurricane is entirely dependent on the measures put in place to reduce the potential losses. WheelHouse IT offers clients the opportunity to receive information about impending storms, help with establishing Cloud profiles, preparation guidelines for specific storms, and IT support in the immediate aftermath of hurricanes. This total solution for hurricane help can do it all for your business, but it's up to small and medium business owners to take advantage of these offers.

You can learn more about WheelHouse IT by visiting their website www.wheelhouseit.com - their team is dedicated to business continuity solutions to ensure you can keep running. Even after a disaster!

CONTACT:

Rory Cooksey

news@wheelhouseit.com

877.771.2384 x 2

SOURCE: WheelHouse IT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604741/WheelHouse-IT-Provides-Hurricane-Resources-to-Keep-Businesses-Afloat