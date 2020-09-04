Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Gold Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG) wishes to announce that the Board of Directors have approved the grant of 3,250,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain members of management, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options granted will be issued in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 per share and have a five-year term to maturity.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada.

The information in respect of the Golden Zone project is adopted from the Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd (the "Technical Report").

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company with an option on the Labrador West iron ore property and owns the base metal Strickland Property and the Black Raven gold property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, President

E: sroebuck@avidiangold.com or +1(905) 741-5458

E: info@avidiangold.com

Forward-looking information

