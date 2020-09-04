Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Sofort handeln! Börsengang des direkten Nachbarn macht schnelle Neubewertung wahrscheinlich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577335 ISIN: SE0000695876 Ticker-Symbol: AA9 
Tradegate
03.09.20
16:30 Uhr
19,885 Euro
-0,415
-2,04 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,45519,81003.09.
19,53019,72003.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALFA LAVAL AB19,885-2,04 %
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP17,200-6,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.